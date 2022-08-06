Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Ole Miss opens football camp with new faces

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.(SEC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off the thrill of a Sugar Bowl season in 2021, but the names won’t be the same if the Rebels are to get back to the big time in college football.   

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin has brought a lot of success to Oxford, and he’s got a whole new cast of characters to deal with.

The Rebels will rely on several transfer players. They also hope to have some freshmen make a big impact, and earn some significant playing time.

Kiffin knows his squad will have to build that team chemistry quickly because they are counting on many of the transfers to fill key roles from players who moved on to the NFL or other schools.

“I think that’s a big challenge of ours is how well we can get the players to buy in to the values and principles of our organization and what we do here because that’s not going to happen overnight so the challenge there is for me the faster that you do that, the better will be,” said Kiffin.

All eyes will also be on the quarterback battle where Luke Altmeyer and Jaxon Dart will compete to determine who will be the starter for the game against Troy. 

The game will be Saturday, September 3rd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
The scene on Regent Place
Toddler in hospital after overdose
Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD

Latest News

901 FC
901 FC preps for weekend home match vs Hartford Athletic
Rachel Heck
Memphian ready to shine at US Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament
Memphis Tigers
Tigers ready to hit pads
FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy