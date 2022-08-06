Ole Miss opens football camp with new faces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off the thrill of a Sugar Bowl season in 2021, but the names won’t be the same if the Rebels are to get back to the big time in college football.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin has brought a lot of success to Oxford, and he’s got a whole new cast of characters to deal with.

The Rebels will rely on several transfer players. They also hope to have some freshmen make a big impact, and earn some significant playing time.

Kiffin knows his squad will have to build that team chemistry quickly because they are counting on many of the transfers to fill key roles from players who moved on to the NFL or other schools.

“I think that’s a big challenge of ours is how well we can get the players to buy in to the values and principles of our organization and what we do here because that’s not going to happen overnight so the challenge there is for me the faster that you do that, the better will be,” said Kiffin.

All eyes will also be on the quarterback battle where Luke Altmeyer and Jaxon Dart will compete to determine who will be the starter for the game against Troy.

The game will be Saturday, September 3rd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

