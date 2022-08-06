Advertise with Us
Memphis rescue team’s return home from Kentucky floodwaters undetermined

Tennessee Task Force 1 responders
Tennessee Task Force 1 responders(Tennessee Task Force 1)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis task force that responded to the floodwaters of eastern Kentucky say they don’t know when they will come home.

Last Thursday, 16 rescue specialists from Tennessee Task Force 1 (TN-TF1) were deployed in Hazard, Kentucky to assist state and local officials in water rescues and lifesaving efforts.

TN-TF1 is a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Urban Search and Rescue Task Force based in and sponsored by the city of Memphis. The emergency response team is made up of firefighters, paramedics, and water rescue specialists.

After a week in the flood-ravaged city, TN-TF1 reported that they remained in high spirits after having performed countless rescues of victims and pets.

On Friday, the task force tweeted:

Our team is working hard for the victims of the flooding in Eastern, Ky. Our team has completed many rescue and humanitarian missions. Our team is safe and uninjured. The date of return remains unknown due to forecasted rain in the operational area.

Tennessee Task Force 1

At least three dozen people have died as a result of the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

