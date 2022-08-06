Memphian ready to shine at US Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I think we can say it’s official.

Rachel Heck is the first lady of women’s golf in Memphis.

But, not just here.

Heck’s talent on the links has taken her all over the world.

The former St. Agnes Academy Star has won championships playing for the United States, including the Jr. Ryder Cup in Paris.

She made the cut in numerous LPGA Tournaments as an amateur and won the PAC12, NCAA Regional, and College National Championship at Stanford.

Now, she’s the top seed going into the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships next week in Chambers, Massachusetts.

After finishing in the semis last year, she says she’s going be a grinder in this event and not look ahead to the end of the week.

”It is such a long week,” Heck said. “You have two days of stroke play, then the cut at 64. So can’t let myself think about making it back to the semis, or make it to the finals. The truth is there’s a lot that can happen before that. My dad will be on the bag, so I’ll keep my head down and not worry about the end, just focus on the end results.”

Heck is currently the number 4-ranked amateur in the world.

She’ll be a junior at Stanford this season.

