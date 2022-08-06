Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Isolated rain chances return the next few days

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny through sunset with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index around 100 or so.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:  Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour. Highs will be in the mid 90s with the heat index between 100-105. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: It will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday with scattered showers or storms. It may not rain in all locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

FEDEX/ST.JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP LATE WEEK: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm Thursday. Friday looks hot and dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The scene on Regent Place
Toddler in hospital after overdose
Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Hot & humid all weekend with low rain chances today but slightly higher for Sunday
Hot & humid with lower rain chances this weekend
Hot & humid all weekend with low rain chances today but slightly higher for Sunday
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert Forecast 8/6/22
Friday evening weather update
Hot & humid weekend ahead, but rain chances still remain
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered storms in west TN and northeast AR through the afternoon