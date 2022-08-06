Isolated rain chances return the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny through sunset with temperatures in the 90s and the heat index around 100 or so.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour. Highs will be in the mid 90s with the heat index between 100-105. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: It will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday with scattered showers or storms. It may not rain in all locations. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

FEDEX/ST.JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP LATE WEEK: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm Thursday. Friday looks hot and dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.