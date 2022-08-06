Hot & humid with lower rain chances this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Hot & humid this weekend with lower chances of rain but rain chances will rise again next week. Heat and humidity will remain but temperatures will be slightly above normal this weekend and early next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs again near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

