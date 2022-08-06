Health fair for Shelby County students going back to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools held events today to get students ready to get back on the grind when schools resume on Monday.

They held a 2.2k mile fun-run that finished at the district’s third annual Community Health Fair. The health fair provided basic health screenings to get everyone off to a healthy start for the 2022-2023 school year.

MSCS Chief of Communications Catherine Stout said, “safety, wellness, and academics are our top priorities.”

The district followed the health fair with a Family Festival. Carmen Wright, who brought her grandkids to the fun-filled festival, said she’s excited since this school year will be the first since 2020 to start without mandatory COVID protocols. But Wright said her grandkids still know how to keep things safe.

“I just keep telling them don’t hug, no close contact, and keep the 3 to 6 feet away,” Wright told Action News 5. She also said she told them just to high-five their friends and “use the hand sanitizer!”

Wright said, above all else, she knows the classroom is the best place for her grandkids to be. “I still feel like the instructors and the educators are putting their best foot forward to make sure the kids get their best education,” Wright said. Hundreds of families were lined up to register their young learners for the school year and to get the prize waiting at the end--a brand-new backpack filled to the brim with school supplies tailored to each grade level. Just in time to help the students hit the halls running on Monday.

“We can’t wait to hear the pitter-patter of all those feet in our school buildings this week. Come on back to Memphis-Shelby County Schools because it’s going to be the best year ever,” Stout said.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.