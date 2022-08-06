Advertise with Us
Fourth escapee from Alcorn County Jail caught

Landon Braudway mugshot
Landon Braudway mugshot(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office announced that Landon Braudway was located and arrested early Saturday morning.

Early Friday morning, four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the Alcorn County Jail and escaped.

With the assistance of the US Marshall’s Service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and the Baton Rouge Police Department, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington were captured Friday night in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, but Braudway’s whereabouts were still unknown.

(Left to right) Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton.
(Left to right) Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton.(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Alcorn County deputies and investigators received a tip about his location.

Police say Braudway was found at a home in Alcorn County, where he tried to flee.

After attempting to fight officers, Braudway was taken into custody.

The investigation into the four inmates’ escape is ongoing.

