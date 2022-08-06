Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Former TBI Director, Colonel of THP Larry Wallace dies


Larry Wallace served for TBI as the director from 1992 to 2003.
Larry Wallace served for TBI as the director from 1992 to 2003.(Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Larry Wallace died, according to TBI.

He was also the Colonel of the Tennessee Highway Patrol from 1987 to 1992.

“With sad hearts, we share the passing of beloved former TBI Director Larry Wallace,” TBI said in a Facebook post.

Wallace was the TBI director from 1992 to 2003.

“Director Wallace, we love you. You fought the fight, kept the faith, and now rest as we have the watch,” TBI said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The scene on Regent Place
Toddler in hospital after overdose
Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall.
Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Landon Braudway mugshot
Fourth escapee from Alcorn County Jail caught
Tennessee Task Force 1 responders
Memphis rescue team’s return home from Kentucky floodwaters undetermined