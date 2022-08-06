Advertise with Us
Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry

Woman that was hit by car is in critical condition at the hospital.
Woman that was hit by car is in critical condition at the hospital.(MGN)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer.

A gold Camry had struck the victim.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

