Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer.

A gold Camry had struck the victim.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.