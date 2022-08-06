Advertise with Us
901 FC preps for weekend home match vs Hartford Athletic

901 FC
901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is back home in the zone this weekend after getting back on the winning track, thanks to a road match victory at New York Red Bulls 2.

The 901 getting a two-one decision on Wednesday. It was a match Memphis dominated, outpacing the Red Bulls by more than 15 shots on goal. However, therein lies the problem, according to defensive midfielder Jeremy Kelly.

He’s happy with the three points, but the way this team has been playing near the top of the table in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Division, he wants to leave no doubt.

“We need to be a little bit more clinical in front of goal. Kind of put away some of those chances that’ll change a game if you go up two goals, three goals early one.” said Kelly. “But, at the same time there’s a lot of positives because we’re putting ourselves in really dangerous positions attacking. And with the quality we have up front we know that we’ll convert on those opportunities the more we get them.” 

Memphis’s third in the USL East, has scored the fifth most goals in the league with 39. Forward Phillip Goodrum is third individually with 13. The 901 hosts Hartford Athletic Saturday 7:30 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

