Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

3 of 4 escapees from Alcorn County Jail found, arrested in Louisiana

(Left to right) Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton
(Left to right) Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office announced that three of the four inmates who escaped Alcorn County Jail Friday morning have been located and arrested in Baton Rouge, La.

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)

With the assistance of the US Marshall’s Service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and the Baton Rouge Police Department, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington were captured Friday night.

Landon Braudway has yet to be found.

If anyone sees Braudway, call 911.

Landon Braudway mugshot
Landon Braudway mugshot(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim
Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex
Memphis Police Department considers all six men (pictured) suspects in this homicide case.
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder

Latest News

FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy
Woman that was hit by car is in critical condition at the hospital.
Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry
Slow Down Memphis
Slow Down Memphis celebrates 1-year anniversary
NAACP's impact in votes and elections.
NAACP Tests New Minority Voter Engagement Program Ahead of Thursday’s County Elections