3 of 4 escapees from Alcorn County Jail found, arrested in Louisiana

ALCORN CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office announced that three of the four inmates who escaped Alcorn County Jail Friday morning have been located and arrested in Baton Rouge, La.

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape (Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)

With the assistance of the US Marshall’s Service, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and the Baton Rouge Police Department, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington were captured Friday night.

Landon Braudway has yet to be found.

If anyone sees Braudway, call 911.

Landon Braudway mugshot (Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)

