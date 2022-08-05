Worth Morgan says ‘math does not look good’ in County Mayor race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Without officially conceding, Worth Morgan says his odds of becoming Shelby County Mayor does not look good.

Morgan gave a somber speech to his supporters after votes began rolling in.

As of 11 p.m., incumbent Mayor Lee Harris led by more than 15,000 votes.

The final tally has not yet been made official.

