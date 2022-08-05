Advertise with Us
Worth Morgan says ‘math does not look good’ in County Mayor race

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Without officially conceding, Worth Morgan says his odds of becoming Shelby County Mayor does not look good.

Morgan gave a somber speech to his supporters after votes began rolling in.

As of 11 p.m., incumbent Mayor Lee Harris led by more than 15,000 votes.

The final tally has not yet been made official.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

