Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex

Dequan Harris
Dequan Harris
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest was made after a woman was shot and killed in Frayser on Thursday.

Officers were called to Alliance Healthcare on Whitney Avenue where the shooting victim arrived.

Police say the shooting happened an apartment on N Trezevant Street, not far from Trezevant High School.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after showing up to the healthcare facility.

The victim was later identified as Ramyra Jamison.

Witnesses at the apartments say they saw a Honda Civic leaving the area after the shots were fired.

Officers found a man who told police another man, Dequan Huff, got into an argument with his sister in the courtyard of the apartments. Huff allegedly threatened her with a handgun.

The woman’s brother said he grabbed a gun and chased Huff, and they both fired shots at each other.

Huff got into a Honda Civic, and the man fired shots inside.

Huff’s girlfriend Ramyra Jamison was inside the vehicle when she was shot.

Huff is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of attempted first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The other shooter is not currently facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

