Wolf River Conservancy awarded $1M for wetland conservation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wolf River Conservancy has been awarded a $1M grant to help further its wetland conservation work.

Ryan Hall, Director of Land Conservation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share what this grant means for the community and the organization.

The funds will be used to engage in conservation practices of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, songbirds, and other birds within the Wolf River watershed in Tennessee and Mississippi.

“In receiving this NAWCA grant of $1 Million, the significance of this grant cannot be overstated,” said Keith Cole, Executive Director for the Wolf River Conservancy. “Not only will it allow us to preserve additional, critically important lands in the Wolf River watershed, ultimately protecting the Memphis Sand Aquifer, but it also recognizes the professionalism of the Conservancy.”

