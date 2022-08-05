Advertise with Us
Slow Down Memphis celebrates 1-year anniversary

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a year since the kickoff for the Slow Down Memphis campaign.

One year ago, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) teamed up with Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to reduce speeding violations, interstate shootings, reckless driving, and all other illegal activity.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped by Memphis on Thursday to mark the occasion.

When THP launched the campaign last year, they logged more than 1,500 speed-related crashes from 2019 to 2020 in Memphis alone.

Lee says that, combined with how rapidly the city has been growing, meant something had to be done.

“We are a state that is in a really strong economic position, and we have funding in our budget because of our strong economy — we actually have the fastest growing economy of any state in America,” Lee said. “I believe that Shelby County needed to have a partnership between the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and the Highway Patrol, and I feel like that investment needed to be greater from the stateside.”

Lee said he hopes increased funding will help get more troopers trained and out on the highways in Shelby County.

