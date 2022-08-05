Shelby County elects its first Black juvenile court judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County judges’ races made up a large portion of Thursday’s ballot for Shelby County voters.

Several judges will be returning to their chambers while others will be passing their gavels on to a new judge.

Thursday night, Shelby County voters elected their first Black juvenile court judge for the county.

Tarik Sugarmon ran against incumbent Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael, as well as two other candidates.

Michael was elected in 2014, but his term will end next month when Sugarmon assumes office.

More than 12,000 more voters casted their vote for Sugarmon.

Sugarmon is currently the judge for Division 2 of the Memphis Municipal Court.

He was elected for that role in 1998.

View more election results here

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.