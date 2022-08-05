Advertise with Us
Shelby County elects its first Black juvenile court judge

Judge Tarik Sugarmon
Judge Tarik Sugarmon(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County judges’ races made up a large portion of Thursday’s ballot for Shelby County voters.

Several judges will be returning to their chambers while others will be passing their gavels on to a new judge.

Thursday night, Shelby County voters elected their first Black juvenile court judge for the county.

Tarik Sugarmon ran against incumbent Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael, as well as two other candidates.

Michael was elected in 2014, but his term will end next month when Sugarmon assumes office.

More than 12,000 more voters cast their vote for Sugarmon.

Sugarmon is currently the judge for Division 2 of the Memphis Municipal Court.

He was elected for that role in 1998.

