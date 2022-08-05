Scattered storms in west TN and northeast AR through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers or storms will continue along near I-40 in west TN and in extreme northeast AR near Blytheville through early afternoon. It will be partly to mostly cloudy in north MS. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90, except in rain-cooled areas. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy and hot both days with a stray shower possible and highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: It will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FEDEX/ST.JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP LATE WEEK: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look hot and dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

