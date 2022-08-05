Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed.

This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies.

That’s why they will be hosting a back-to-school dive Friday, August 5 at the Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center (800 E. Parkway S.) from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Major Mark Hunter joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the biggest needs.

“Many families have been hit by rising costs this summer. It’s a difficult a position to be in when you’re having to decide whether to fill up your tank or purchase school supplies,” says Memphis Area Commander Major Mark Hunter. “We want to help lift that burden and make sure the children in our community start the school year off right.”

Hunter said they hope to provide backpacks and school supplies for 1,000 children.

There is also a registry through Walmart for people interesting in donating supplies.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim
Memphis Police Department considers all six men (pictured) suspects in this homicide case.
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more

Latest News

Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail
Weather
Spencer's Weekend Forecast
The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive