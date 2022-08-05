The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed.

This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies.

That’s why they will be hosting a back-to-school dive Friday, August 5 at the Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center (800 E. Parkway S.) from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Major Mark Hunter joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the biggest needs.

“Many families have been hit by rising costs this summer. It’s a difficult a position to be in when you’re having to decide whether to fill up your tank or purchase school supplies,” says Memphis Area Commander Major Mark Hunter. “We want to help lift that burden and make sure the children in our community start the school year off right.”

Hunter said they hope to provide backpacks and school supplies for 1,000 children.

There is also a registry through Walmart for people interesting in donating supplies.

