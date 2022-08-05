Advertise with Us
date 2022-08-05
Rain possible today & First Alert to weekend heat

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are moving in this morning, but it won’t rain all day. A few scattered showers will be possible for some parts of west Tennessee this afternoon. With some peeks of sunshine, high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Lows will drop to the mid 70s tonight and clouds will gradually clear out overnight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 90 degrees. Winds South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: South at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be partly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower possible both days. However, most of the area will remain dry this weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with high humidity. Heat advisories will be likely this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid next week with high temperatures in the lower 90s. scattered showers will be possible Monday through Wednesday.

