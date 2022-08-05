Advertise with Us
Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports.

Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

