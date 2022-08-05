Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released information about the victim of a July 24 homicide that took place in Midtown.

Memphis police say that a home invasion took place at a home on Hawthorne Street that Sunday night.

When officers responded at around 10:29 p.m., they found Beau Grauer lying on the den floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Grauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please contact MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

