Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim

Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released information about the victim of a July 24 homicide that took place in Midtown.

Memphis police say that a home invasion took place at a home on Hawthorne Street that Sunday night.

When officers responded at around 10:29 p.m., they found Beau Grauer lying on the den floor, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Grauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please contact MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

