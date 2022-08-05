Advertise with Us
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people

Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to shoot everyone at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man threatened to kill people at a Little Caesar’s in Newport Tuesday, according to officials with the Newport Police Department.

A witness told police that Joshua Arron Moss entered the store and threatened to kill the next person to walk out of the restaurant with a pizza, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

On the way to the restaurant, officers were told that the man attacked employees and customers before leaving with a backpack.

One of the female victims, Ms. Leatherwood, told police that Moss attacked a man, Mr. Solano, hitting him about six times. The female victim left the store to call the police, and that’s when Moss punched her in the face with a closed fist, according to the report.

“Ms. Leatherwood had a small cut to the inside of her mouth on the right side,” the report stated. “Mr. Solano had knots on his forehead, a knot on the back of his head from hitting the ground, and a cut from his glasses hitting his cheek during the altercation.”

Solano was taken to the Newport Medical Center for treatment.

When officers arrived, they found the man outside and pushed him to the ground after he refused to follow the officer’s directions, according to the report.

Moss had outstanding warrants out of Sevier County, according to the report.

