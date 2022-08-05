Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say.
Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.