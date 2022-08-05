Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting overnight near Getwell Road, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting on Willowview Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

