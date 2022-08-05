Man critically injured in stabbing at Memphis gas station
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Memphis gas station Thursday night.
At 11:10 p.m. Memphis police officers responded to the scene at 777 Poplar Avenue -- a Valero gas station.
Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips on the case.
