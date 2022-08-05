Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man critically injured in stabbing at Memphis gas station

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Memphis gas station Thursday night.

At 11:10 p.m. Memphis police officers responded to the scene at 777 Poplar Avenue -- a Valero gas station.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips on the case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
Daniel Seth Roberts
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim

Latest News

Scene of shooting on Highland
3 injured in shooting on Highland Street
Judge Tarik Sugarmon
Shelby County elects its first Black juvenile court judge
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road
Shelby County Juvenile Court
Shelby County elects its first Black juvenile court judge