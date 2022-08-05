Advertise with Us
Man attempts to drag race an undercover cop and gets arrested, police says

Man arrested for drag racing an undercover cop.
Man arrested for drag racing an undercover cop.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested near Overton High School for trying to drag race with a cop.

On August 4, 2022, at 8:41 pm, officers traveled southbound on South Perkins Rd.

The officers observed a light blue Dodge Charger attempting to drag race with an undercover cop vehicle.

The suspect, Ladricus Pittman, was stopped at Lanier Ln near Overton High School.

Officers found a black bag containing a handgun, bank cards, and a green substance that tested positive for weed in the car.

Pittman is being charged with drag racing, reckless driving, possession of controlled substances, theft of property with a firearm, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

