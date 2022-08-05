Man attempts to drag race an undercover cop and gets arrested, police says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested near Overton High School for trying to drag race with a cop.

On August 4, 2022, at 8:41 pm, officers traveled southbound on South Perkins Rd.

The officers observed a light blue Dodge Charger attempting to drag race with an undercover cop vehicle.

The suspect, Ladricus Pittman, was stopped at Lanier Ln near Overton High School.

Officers found a black bag containing a handgun, bank cards, and a green substance that tested positive for weed in the car.

Pittman is being charged with drag racing, reckless driving, possession of controlled substances, theft of property with a firearm, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

