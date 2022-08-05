Man arrested for masturbating on a MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Memphis was arrested for indecent exposure on a bus.

On July 25, 2022, at 12:25 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated that the man approached her and advised her that he had missed his bus stop and would it be OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed that while talking with the man, through the bus window, the man’s pants were down.

As she turned around, she saw the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and was identified as Perry Williams.

The investigators went back over the surveillance footage on the bus and found that Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus while talking to the driver.

Williams has been charged with indecent exposure,

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

