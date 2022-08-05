Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man arrested for masturbating on a MATA bus

Man arrested for masturbating on multiple locations on the bus.
Man arrested for masturbating on multiple locations on the bus.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Memphis was arrested for indecent exposure on a bus.

On July 25, 2022, at 12:25 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated that the man approached her and advised her that he had missed his bus stop and would it be OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed that while talking with the man, through the bus window, the man’s pants were down.

As she turned around, she saw the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and was identified as Perry Williams.

The investigators went back over the surveillance footage on the bus and found that Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus while talking to the driver.

Williams has been charged with indecent exposure,

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
EPA logo and US Capitol
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Latest News

Memphis Police Department considers all six men (pictured) suspects in this homicide case.
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
Memphis 901 FC
901 FC gets back on winning track at New York
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 4, 2022
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD