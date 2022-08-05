Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights Elvis Week 2022.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the excitement surrounding Elvis Week.

She also talked about a feature highlighting a local Hispanic artist celebrating 20 years of sharing the art of Aztec dancing in Memphis.

She also talked about a new forever stamp unveiled by the U.S. Postal Service honoring Mariachi.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

