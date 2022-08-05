Incumbent Weirich trails Mulroy in District Attorney race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite trailing in the polls, District Attorney Amy Weirich says she will wait until the final vote is counted before conceding.

With results slow to come in, Weirich urged her supporters to “go home and get some sleep.”

As of 11 p.m., Weirich trailed challenger Steve Mulroy by more than 11,000 votes.

Moments ago: No concession from Weirich, but she says “the numbers do not look good.” She says she will “continue fighting for victims of crime and serving Shelby County.” She has not contacted Mulroy yet and says she does not have plans to. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/AsuToCbu0W — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) August 5, 2022

Mulroy was much more chipper when addressing his supporters, even dancing on stage as the results showed a commanding lead.

Results are not yet final. Click here to see the latest tallies.

