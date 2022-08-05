Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Incumbent Weirich trails Mulroy in District Attorney race

Steve Mulroy
Steve Mulroy(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite trailing in the polls, District Attorney Amy Weirich says she will wait until the final vote is counted before conceding.

With results slow to come in, Weirich urged her supporters to “go home and get some sleep.”

As of 11 p.m., Weirich trailed challenger Steve Mulroy by more than 11,000 votes.

Mulroy was much more chipper when addressing his supporters, even dancing on stage as the results showed a commanding lead.

Results are not yet final. Click here to see the latest tallies.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
Election Night
WATCH LIVE: Action News 5′s Election Night coverage
Monkeypox Outbreak
4 cases of monkeypox reported in Shelby County
EPA logo and US Capitol
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
Wesley Nunnally
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

Latest News

Worth Morgan gives a speech to his followers.
Worth Morgan says ‘math does not look good’ in County Mayor race
Worth Morgan says ‘math does not look good’ in County Mayor race
Worth Morgan says ‘math does not look good’ in County Mayor race
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim
Memphis Police Department considers all six men (pictured) suspects in this homicide case.
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder