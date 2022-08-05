Incumbent Weirich trails Mulroy in District Attorney race
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite trailing in the polls, District Attorney Amy Weirich says she will wait until the final vote is counted before conceding.
With results slow to come in, Weirich urged her supporters to “go home and get some sleep.”
As of 11 p.m., Weirich trailed challenger Steve Mulroy by more than 11,000 votes.
Mulroy was much more chipper when addressing his supporters, even dancing on stage as the results showed a commanding lead.
Results are not yet final. Click here to see the latest tallies.
