How you can help identify health disparities in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in working on their Community Health Needs Assessment to determine the most pressing needs in the community.

Christina Underhill, director of program evaluation for Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how you can participate in the online survey.

Underhill also talked about how the information will be used to shape key health initiative with the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

