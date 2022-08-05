How to plan financially ahead of a possible recession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With fears of another recession, a financial advisor is sharing ways to prepare now.

Mark Henry, Founder and CEO of Alloy Wealth Management, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the impact of rising interest rates, along with ways to start paying down credit card debit.

He also addressed whether you should keep investing during a recession.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.