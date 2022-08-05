Advertise with Us
How to plan financially ahead of a possible recession

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With fears of another recession, a financial advisor is sharing ways to prepare now.

Mark Henry, Founder and CEO of Alloy Wealth Management, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the impact of rising interest rates, along with ways to start paying down credit card debit.

He also addressed whether you should keep investing during a recession.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

