Hot & humid weekend ahead, but rain chances still remain

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A somewhat drier pattern with above average temperatures will be in place for the weekend, but rain chances increase next week along with a little break from the heat.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs again near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

