Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim
Memphis Police Department considers all six men (pictured) suspects in this homicide case.
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Dequan Harris
Woman shot, killed during shootout between 2 men at apartment complex
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention