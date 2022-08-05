Advertise with Us
Floyd Bonner takes lead in County Sheriff race

Incumbent Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the early election results come in, incumbent Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner’s odds of re-election are high as he takes the lead with 77 percent of votes.

As of 11:21 p.m., Bonner leads by nearly 72,000 votes.

Second in the lead is challenger Donald Taylor with just over 15,000 votes (16 percent) and Keisha Scott follows with nearly 7,000 votes (7 percent).

Bonner was sworn into office as the 47th sheriff of Shelby County in 2018.

The final tally has not yet been made official. Click here to view election results.

