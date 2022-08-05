District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy speaks on campaign’s end and upcoming transition of power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fresh off the Shelby County election results, Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy says he’s relieved that the campaign is finally over.

“This is truly, legitimately, a historic election — the first Democratic DA elected in Shelby County,” Mulroy said.

The former UofM professor and Shelby County commissioner said he had a late night celebrating his victory, but now looks to the next several weeks of transitioning into his newly-elected role.

He said he’ll be appointing a transition team to help with that process.

“I also want to make sure that I reach out to existing leadership in the office and have the opportunity to hear from them,” Mulroy said. ”I want to spend those first months getting to know the employees, the line attorneys, the support staff, as well as leadership, getting the lay of the land, hearing their perspective and we’ll take it from there.”

The outgoing DA, Amy Weirich, was unavailable for comment on Friday — her staff respectfully asked us to touch base with them next week.

They say Weirich will be spending time with family over the weekend.

During her watch party Thursday night, Weirich gave what Mulroy called a “concession speech.”

“I had heard some reports that she had given some public remarks saying the numbers weren’t in the right direction and that it had been an honor to have been the DA. It sounded like a concession to me,” Mulroy said.

“It’s been a great honor to serve not only as a prosecutor but as the district attorney,” Weirich said Thursday night. “I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done... the legislation that I’ve been a part of getting enacted, and the great programs that we have started.”

Mulroy will also be spending the weekend with family, saying he’ll be “working on his priorities” and transition when he returns.

“There really is a hunger for change out there, and I’m going to do my best to address that,” Mulroy said. “It’s an honor. I’m thrilled to be a part of that history, but it does come with that responsibility, one which I take seriously to do the best that I can for the people of Shelby County.”

Mulroy is set to assume the office of Shelby County DA on September 1.

