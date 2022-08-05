Advertise with Us
Chalkbeat examines how Tennessee schools could be affected by new abortion law

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization, is taking a closer look at Tennessee’s abortion trigger law set to take effect on August 25 and the affect it could have on schools and education.

Chalkbeat Reporter Jessica Blake joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her latest story looking at how teen birth rates, childhood poverty, and the education workforce could be impacted with the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

