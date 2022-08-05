Brooks Museum announces Dr. Zoe Kahr as new executive director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Board of Trustees of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art announced on Friday that it has chosen Dr. Zoe Kahr to lead the museum as its new executive director.

Kahr comes to Memphis from her current position as the deputy director for curatorial and planning at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), where she led a staff of 80 professionals and oversaw the museum’s artistic programs.

I’m joining the Brooks Museum and the greater Memphis arts community at a uniquely thrilling time. Memphis is renowned for its incredible cultural history. Its importance as an arts capital will only grow as the plans for the future of the Brooks Museum move forward. I am honored to lead the museum through this time of tremendous transformation.

Kahr will assume the role of executive director on November 1, 2022.

During her time at LACMA, Kahr produced over 300 exhibitions and developed new museum partnerships in Asia, Latin America, Australia, and the Middle East.

She also conceived and launched Local Access, which expands access to LACMA’s collections through a series of exhibitions touring museums in Los Angeles County and adjacent areas.

Kahr also led DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) efforts for LACMA through its exhibitions and acquisitions, as well as through the development of programs to attract and retain staff from diverse backgrounds in the museum field.

She oversaw the gallery design for LACMA’s 350,000 square-foot David Geffen Galleries (currently under construction) and secured significant funding for the project.

She holds a doctorate of philosophy from University College London (UCL) as well as a master’s in business administration and a bachelor of arts in art history from Yale University.

Acting Executive Director Mark Resnick will remain engaged with the Brooks Museum to facilitate a smooth transition process.

“During a pivotal time for our museum, Mark stepped up as our acting executive director and provided us with exactly the kind of leadership and stability we needed for this interim period”, says Brooks Museum Board Chairman Carl Person. “We are grateful for his service and dedication to our mission. The professionalism and hard work shown by Mark and the entire Brooks staff over the last year has been exemplary, and because of them, the museum has tremendous momentum as we move into our next chapter.

“From our first meeting with Zoe, it was clear that she was the perfect person for this role: eminently qualified, universally well-regarded among her peers, and excited to lead our museum forward. The process undertaken by our search committee was professional, thorough, and rigorous, and concluded with the selection of the perfect candidate.

“Kahr’s deep curatorial experience, global perspective, and managerial acumen make her ideally suited for this position, and on behalf of the entire Memphis arts community, I look forward to welcoming her to the Brooks Museum.”

