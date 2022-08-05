Advertise with Us
Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino

An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday at a casino near Los Angeles. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By Rachel Kim
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose.

The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles.

According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a shootout in the parking lot.

Gardena police said the incident started when a group of suspects ambushed two armored vehicle security guards in an attempted robbery with a rifle and handguns.

“As soon as they [security guards] got out of the car, they were met with gunfire,” said Lt. Christopher Cuff with the Gardena Police Department.

Police said one guard was shot, with another suffering a minor injury.

Investigators said they weren’t sure if the suspects were hit, but they were able to get away on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Now, the search is on for the group.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and I can’t think of anything like this. We’ve had incidents at the casino, but not like this,” Cuff said.

According to officials, the guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

