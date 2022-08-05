Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens
The Dixon Gallery & Gardens(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!

Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.

Ghost River Beer Gardens - Beale Street: Madison McDaniel and The Crafton Brothers Band will be at Ghost River Taproom in downtown Memphis.

Feast on the Farm 2022: This event is in support of the Agricenter’s mission to celebrate growth and education. Guests can enjoy music, live and silent auctions and cuisine from featured local chefs.

Annual CelebrateMunford 5K Run and Family Fun Walk: This event starts and finishes at the Centennial Park in Munford.

Project Pop-Up: This monthly activity designed for the whole family allows participants to explore a new part of the museum or gardens with projects for all ages.

We hope you enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim
Memphis Police Department considers all six men (pictured) suspects in this homicide case.
6 men wanted for South Memphis murder
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more

Latest News

Shelby County Election Commission
Shelby County Election Commission questioned over election procedures
Whitehaven High School ‘FunkAHolics’ to compete in international drumline competition
Whitehaven High School 'Funkaholics' to compete in international drumline competition
LeMoyne-Owen College to host second annual fundraising telethon
Events announced for Elvis Week 2022
Events announced for Elvis Week 2022