Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!

Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.

Aug. 6

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | 335 S Hollywood Street

6-10 p.m.

eventbrite.com/e/2022

Ghost River Beer Gardens - Beale Street: Madison McDaniel and The Crafton Brothers Band will be at Ghost River Taproom in downtown Memphis.

Aug. 6

827 S Main Street

6 p.m.

allevents.in/memphis/ghost-river

Feast on the Farm 2022: This event is in support of the Agricenter’s mission to celebrate growth and education. Guests can enjoy music, live and silent auctions and cuisine from featured local chefs.

Aug. 6

Agricenter ShowPlace Arena | 105 S Germantown Parkway

6-10 p.m.

agricenter.org/events/2022/feast

Annual CelebrateMunford 5K Run and Family Fun Walk: This event starts and finishes at the Centennial Park in Munford.

Aug. 6

1-3p.m.

145 Reeder Avenue

munford.com/event

Project Pop-Up: This monthly activity designed for the whole family allows participants to explore a new part of the museum or gardens with projects for all ages.

Aug. 6

10 a.m.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | 4339 Park Avenue

dixon.org/youth-families

