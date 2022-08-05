Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!
Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
- Aug. 6
- Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | 335 S Hollywood Street
- 6-10 p.m.
- eventbrite.com/e/2022
Ghost River Beer Gardens - Beale Street: Madison McDaniel and The Crafton Brothers Band will be at Ghost River Taproom in downtown Memphis.
- Aug. 6
- 827 S Main Street
- 6 p.m.
- allevents.in/memphis/ghost-river
Feast on the Farm 2022: This event is in support of the Agricenter’s mission to celebrate growth and education. Guests can enjoy music, live and silent auctions and cuisine from featured local chefs.
- Aug. 6
- Agricenter ShowPlace Arena | 105 S Germantown Parkway
- 6-10 p.m.
- agricenter.org/events/2022/feast
Annual CelebrateMunford 5K Run and Family Fun Walk: This event starts and finishes at the Centennial Park in Munford.
- Aug. 6
- 1-3p.m.
- 145 Reeder Avenue
- munford.com/event
Project Pop-Up: This monthly activity designed for the whole family allows participants to explore a new part of the museum or gardens with projects for all ages.
- Aug. 6
- 10 a.m.
- Dixon Gallery and Gardens | 4339 Park Avenue
- dixon.org/youth-families
We hope you enjoy your weekend!
