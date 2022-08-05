6 men wanted for South Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for six persons of interest in relation to a homicide that took place on Monday night.

Police say that two groups of men exchanged gunfire at Mississippi Boulevard near Walker Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Two people were struck — one man was pronounced dead at the scene while another victim was injured, police say.

Several of the men responsible for the gunfire were seen on a store’s surveillance video shortly before the shooting took place.

The men and their cars (pictured) are of interest in this ongoing investigation.

Memphis Police Department considers the sedans (pictured) of interest in this homicide case. (Memphis Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or submit a tip online.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects pictured.

