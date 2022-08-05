3 injured in shooting on Highland Street
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital and two others are recovering after shots were fired on South Highland Street late Thursday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:48 p.m. where three men were located.
Memphis police say one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and two were treated at the scene.
The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan, according to police.
If you have any information about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
