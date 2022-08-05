Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

3 injured in shooting on Highland Street

Scene of shooting on Highland
Scene of shooting on Highland(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital and two others are recovering after shots were fired on South Highland Street late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:48 p.m. where three men were located.

Memphis police say one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and two were treated at the scene.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

If you have any information about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Election Night
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
Luis Cordero-Medina
17-year-old accused of killing parents wanted by MPD
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
Daniel Seth Roberts
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police
Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
Memphis police identify Midtown murder victim

Latest News

Judge Tarik Sugarmon
Shelby County elects its first Black juvenile court judge
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man shot, killed overnight near Getwell Road
Shelby County Juvenile Court
Shelby County elects its first Black juvenile court judge
Shelby County Election Commission
Shelby County Election Commission questioned over election procedures