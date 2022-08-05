Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1-year-old in hospital after overdosing

The scene on Regent Place
The scene on Regent Place
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 5, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-year-old was taken to the hospital for an overdose.

Memphis police were called to a home on Regent Place on Friday afternoon.

The child was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances around the overdose are still unknown.

