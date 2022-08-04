Advertise with Us
Wanted suspect involved in standoff with West Memphis police

West Memphis police generic cruiser
West Memphis police generic cruiser(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A standoff is underway at a West Memphis hotel.

Officials say a wanted person is barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on South Service Road. It was not specified why the suspect is wanted.

We are working to learn more information about the case.

