Tigers open fall football camp with questions at RB/secure at QB

The Memphis Tigers football team starts fall camp this Wednesday in hopes of improving from last year’s record of 6-6.

Seth Henigan is one player to watch this fall as he is coming off a freshman season throwing 25 touchdowns to just only eight interceptions.

Henigan also was named Freshman All-American.

Another player to watch this fall is Redshirt sophomore, Brandon Thomas.

Thomas was among the early rushing leaders across the country before fumbles and injury problems put a damper on his season.

Henigan mentioned his thoughts on being the starting Quarterback:

“I mean, it’s a whole different vibe for me personally with just me being the starter and just getting all the reps with the 1s. I know that the whole team is rallying behind me and pushing me every single day, and I’m trying to push the defense and make the whole team better.”

Ryan Silverfield remarked about Henigan:

“Well, I think he’s gained more confidence, and for a quarterback going on the age of 18 to 19, from freshman to sophomore, that confidence. Not only has his body developed, but the understanding and complete feel for our offense has allowed him to play a little bit faster. Now he can go up to a wide receiver and say, ‘No, that’s not where you’re supposed to line up, or ‘Hey tight end, let’s shift you over here, let’s check this protection’ because he can see things a little bit better.”

The Tigers have one month until their first game on the road against Mississippi State on September 3.

