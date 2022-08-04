Shooting near Alliance Healthcare leaves woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and pronounced dead after officers arrived on the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting on 2150 Whitney avenue by an Alliance Healthcare building.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

