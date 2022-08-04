Rainy pattern in place for the end of the week also brings a brief break from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front just north of the Mid-South will keep clouds in place and allow isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms for the end of the week. That will be followed by a drier and much warmer pattern for the weekend. Estimated rainfall will average a quarter to half an inch for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered downpours, a light Southeast wind, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered downpours along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light South wind, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with isolated downpours, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with isolated downpours each day, highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90.

