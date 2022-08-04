Rain chances lower the rest of the day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with rain or thunder, mainly in northeast AR through midday. It won’t be as hot this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray downpour possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: An isolated shower or storm is possible with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy and hot both days with a stray shower possible and highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: It will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FEDEX/ST.JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP LATE WEEK: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

