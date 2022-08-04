Panola County fugitive located, arrested after school lockdown

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - After a brief “soft” lockdown of South Panola Schools, fugitive Markevious Robinson was located and apprehended on Draper Street in Batesville on Thursday afternoon.

Robinson was wanted since Tuesday by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery, and kidnapping. He was considered armed and dangerous.

After a tip told police that Robinson was in the Batesville area, several schools were placed on a brief “soft” lockdown that was lifted just two hours later.

Robinson was arrested less than a mile away from Batesville Elementary.

The arrest was a collaborative effort between the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Batesville Police Department, Panola County Emergency Operations, and the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

