New campaign celebrates inclusive fashion

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new campaign celebrating inclusive fashion is reimagining the shopping experience for women.

Elliot Staples, senior vice president of design at J. Jill, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about why it is important for brands to embrace inclusive sizing moving forward.

Size Inclusive Style Expert Rochelle Johnson also joined in the conversation to share fashion trends and styling tips that people should look out for the rest of the year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

