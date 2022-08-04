MPD cruiser involved in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ramill Road and Yale Road around 2:30 p.m.

The officer and at least one other vehicle collided.

It’s unclear if there were any significant injuries.

