MPD cruiser involved in crash

The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ramill Road and Yale Road around 2:30 p.m.

The officer and at least one other vehicle collided.

It’s unclear if there were any significant injuries.

